Gurugram, Feb 29 (PTI) Unidentified thieves fled away after stealing laptops and other gadgets worth lakhs after breaking window panes of two separate cars from DLF phase 1 area in a day, police said on Thursday.

The first incident happened while the victim was away from his car parked near DT Mega mall on Golf course road on Wednesday for some time.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

"On returning back at around 8:20 pm, I saw that my rear right door window was smashed and my laptop bag which had a Apple laptop, an Ipad Pro, Samsung smart watch, Littmann Stethoscope, a wallet, Rs 3,000 cash and I-card was stolen from the car. The total amount of the theft items is around Rs 3.25 lakh", Dr Yasir Shah Khan said in his complaint.

In another similar incident, the car of one Kartik Kapoor was broken into and his laptop, wallet and ID card were stolen, police said.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

Two separate FIRs were registered under relevant sections on Wednesday night, police said.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon", a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)