New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Happy Parents Lab has announced the launch of internet filtering device Happinetz Box which enables safe WiFi browsing for children, and said it is working on mobile data search and browsing filtering capabilities that will be launched in September.

Co-founder and CEO Richa Singh said Happinetz Box is a made-in-India product. When connected to a WiFi router, it offers features like filtering inappropriate and adult content across apps, devices and browsers and protects children's personal data. It also sets internet schedules and restricts internet use timings to manage screen time, according to their website.

"We felt the need to create a solution which was easy to deploy and could also interchangeably be used on an Android phone, iPhones, and Smart TVs by filtering the internet at source", Singh told PTI.

Happinetz Box can also prevent phishing attacks by tracking more than 110 million website domains across the internet, and can be connected to ten devices at one time.

When asked how different this is from safe search options by Google and Microsoft, Singh said the features are restricted to their respective ecosystems like Google Chrome or Microsoft Family, while children's internet use nowadays is vast.

"Happinetz works on every kind of device, browser, and system, filtering using a four-level system. We have already incorporated Google as well as Microsoft's filtering system, which is like step one for us," she said.

Founded in 2022, Happinetz became part of the Nvidia Startup programme last week and aims to use artificial intelligence and machine learning extensively, Singh said.

The device is available on their recently-launched website, and will be listed on marketplaces such as Amazon and parent-focused e-commerce platforms in the coming weeks, Singh said.

