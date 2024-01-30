Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will begin on February 20.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, said, "The session will commence on February 20."

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state Cabinet on Tuesday, Pal said a two-minute silence was observed at the beginning to honour the martyrs of India's freedom struggle.

