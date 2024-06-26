Latest News | Haryana Chief Secy Orders Expedited Drain Cleaning Before Monsoon, Warns Officials of Neglect

Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the cleaning of drains and channels statewide before the onset of monsoon, according to a statement.

He also warned of strict disciplinary action against officials neglecting their responsibilities in executing flood control measures.

In the meeting with all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the state, Prasad emphasised the urgent need to identify vulnerable areas and deploy essential equipment such as pumping machines and generators to mitigate potential flooding risks.

He underscored that officers must ensure these measures are implemented effectively and maintained in operational condition, the statement said.

Prasad, who held the meeting through video conferencing to review flood control preparations ahead of monsoon, asked officials to expedite cleaning of drains and channels, it added.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of timely execution and directed deputy commissioners to personally oversee flood control initiatives to avoid delays that could inconvenience residents.

He assured that adequate funding has been allocated to districts for comprehensive flood management strategies.

During the meeting, the officials apprised Prasad that chief engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department have been assigned districts to supervise flood control efforts firsthand, the official release said.

They have been tasked with on-site inspections at vulnerable locations and implementing proactive measures to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season, it added.

At the meeting, the Urban Local Bodies Department reported on its recent drive in April and May, which successfully cleaned major urban drains to enhance flood resilience.

Prasad concluded the meeting by stressing strict disciplinary action against officials found neglecting their responsibilities in executing flood control measures, the statement said.

As many as 47 people lost their lives in the floods and excessive rains in many parts of Haryana during last year's monsoon, with extensive damage to property also reported.

