Gurugram, Jun 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that women endured atrocities during the Emergency at par with Loktantra Senanis and bravely withstood that period, asserting that their contribution as "guardians of democracy" will never be forgotten.

Saini made the remarks while addressing a Women's Mock Parliament organised at Gurugram University to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

According to an official statement, the chief minister observed the proceedings of the mock parliament and paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of women during the Emergency.

He also honoured several Loktantra Senanis, including state president of the Loktantra Senani Sangathan Mahavir Bhardwaj, S.B. Gupta, and Shrichand Gupta, for their role in standing up against the then government's actions.

Saini said that the Emergency was imposed despite the absence of political instability or natural disaster, accusing the Congress government of enforcing it out of "selfishness and a narrow mindset."

"The Emergency not only violated political rights but also launched a brutal assault on the freedom, dignity, and rights of women. Many women were jailed, their voices silenced, and they were confined to their homes, simply for speaking out against government injustice. It was a period when both democracy and women's dignity were severely suppressed," Saini said.

He alleged that the Constitution was "trampled" during the Emergency and the nation was turned into a prison to protect the interests of a single family.

Saini credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the sacrifices of those who resisted the Emergency, stating that the prime minister had made efforts to bring their stories into the public discourse.

Calling for dignity in parliamentary proceedings, Saini urged the opposition to contribute constructively and ensure a smooth functioning of the House in the national interest.

He also congratulated the BJP Mahila Morcha, Haryana, for organising the mock parliament and said that the platform empowered women to lead discussions, ask questions, and present solutions.

