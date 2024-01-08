Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday issued directions for conducting a thorough check of firefighting systems in large and small industrial units across all districts.

For faulty fire systems in industrial units, he directed the officers to conduct inspections and ensure immediate repairs.

Chautala said if any institution fails to rectify its firefighting system even after a 30-day notice from the fire department, appropriate action should be taken against it.

He also directed inspections of educational institutions, universities, colleges, petrol stations, industries, marriage banquet halls, and the fire systems in the districts.

He was speaking after flagging off 40 firefighting bikes from the Public Works Department rest house in Panchkula.

"Sixty more such bikes will be handed over to the remaining districts soon, a contribution from Hero Motor Corporation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)," he said, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the event in Panchkula, Chautala, when asked will his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP or put up its own candidates, said, "This will be decided by the two parties".

The BJP and the JJP have in the recent months remained non-committal whether they will contest the upcoming polls together.

To another question, Chautala said the JJP has so far held rallies in six of the 10 Lok Sabha segments in the state and will be holding rallies in the remaining constituencies in the coming weeks.

On a question about the opposition INDIA bloc, he said, "Many rounds of meetings have been organised by them so far, but it appears there is no consensus, had it been so, they would have issued a seat sharing (formula) by now".

Earlier during the event in Panchkula, Chautala was briefed by the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, Yashpal Singh, who provided detailed information about the department's operations and challenges.

Chautala also engaged in discussions with fire officials from Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind.

