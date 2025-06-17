Gurugram, Jun 17 (PTI) A man was arrested from Bihar for strangling his sister-in-law to death here in front of her 6-year-old daughter over a domestic issue, Haryana Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jafar Akhtar (25), is a native of Bihar's West Champaran district. He allegedly murdered his brother's wife, Noor Saba, at a rental accommodation in Khandsa village last Friday and fled the place with her daughter.

According to the police, Akhtar took a room on rent on June 12 along with Saba and his daughter on the third floor of a house owned by Abhay Singh, a resident of Sector 10.

Akhtar, while taking the room on rent, didn't provide his ID to the owner and told him that he will provide it the next day.

On June 13, when Singh went to the room to get Akhtar's ID, he returned after seeing the lock on the door. He went again the next day.

This time, Singh noticed a foul smell coming from the room, and he informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and found Saba's body in the room after breaking the lock of the door.

Following the complaint by the house owner, an FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station.

Police said they sent a team to Bihar and arrested Akhtar on Monday.

They said, during interrogation, the accused revealed that he was a daily wage labourer and Saba had been living with him following the death of his brother.

Recently, he and Saba, with her daughter, had come to Gurugram.

On Friday night, there was a quarrel between them over an issue, and the accused, in a fit of rage, killed Saba by strangling her with his hands and keeping his foot on her neck, police said.

Further investigation is underway, a police spokesperson said.

