Chandigarh, Mar 29 (PTI) A team from the Haryana Police seized close to 10,000 bottles of illicit liquor being transported in a truck in Nuh district, the force on Friday said.

The truck was intercepted by the state police's Crime Investigation Agency, it said.

"The police team discovered and confiscated a total of 9,336 bottles of illicit liquor from the truck, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh," the Haryana Police in a statement said.

A police team patrolling near the KMP expressway bridge on Nuh-Sohna road received a tip-off that a truck driver was transporting illegal liquor from Kundli to Bihar.

The team stopped a truck and questioned the driver, who identified himself as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Barmer, Rajasthan.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found several thousand bottles of illicit liquor concealed beneath the planks, police said.

When asked for the documentation, the driver presented a forged bill with a trail from Siliguri to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and failed to produce any documents related to the seized liquor, the statement read.

Police booked the driver at the local station and arrested him, it said.

