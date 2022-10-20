Gurugram, Oct 20 (PTI) The Gurugram bench of the Haryana real estate regulatory authority (HRERA) has issued a show-cause notice to promoter of Ansal Highland Park after the developer failed to submit adequate documents related to the housing project.

Ansal Highland Park is a residential group housing colony being developed at Sector 103, Gurugram.

"The promoter may be issued a show-cause notice for the imposition of a penalty amounting to Rs 10,000 per day for the duration of default under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and why the HRERA registration may not be revoked under Section 7 of the Act, 2016," the authority noted in its proceedings.

Granting a month's time, the authority has asked the promoter to remain present in person in the court with reply of the show-cause notice during the next date of hearing scheduled on November 22.

The promoter was asked to submit the project's service plans and estimates.

"It is observed that the registration certificate (RC) for the project was issued on April 1, 2019. As per the condition No VIII of the registration certificate, the promoter was required to submit the revised building plans and service plan estimates within a period of three months from the date of the issue of certificate.

"However, the service plan and estimates have not been submitted till date, which is a violation of the original certificate of HRERA registration. Further, the revalidated building plans have also not been submitted with the application," the authority said.

The licence to the project was granted in April 2012, and seven years later in April 2019 it obtained the RERA registration that expired on May 30, 2022. This includes six months grace period granted due to Covid pandemic.

The promoter applied for continuation of the RC on May 11, 2022 under Section 7(3) of the Act 2016.

"Any real estate project has to be completed as per the terms and conditions mandated under the Act 2016. The authority issues RC to a project only after it is satisfied with the documents are complete," said K K Khandelwal RERA chairman.

