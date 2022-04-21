Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday said it will spray Pusa bio-decomposer on 5 lakh acres of paddy field to get rid of the crop stubble.

The move is aimed at preventing farmers from burning stubble and check air pollution.

Also Read | NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 106 Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Details Here.

"This year Pusa bio-decomposer will be sprayed on 5 lakh acres of land to manage stubble in the fields," Haryana's chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said, adding that burning of crop stubble has an adverse impact on the environment and this technique will help save the environment.

Pusa bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), can turn the stubble into manure and make the field ready for the next crop in a few days.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Set for April 25, 2022.

The chief secretary said that the bio-decomposer will be sprayed on one lakh acres of land of the state's agriculture department and four lakh acres of land of UPL, an agro-chemical firm.

The state has also taken several other measures to check air pollution.

Kaushal said 17 dust control and management cells have been established in the national capital region to control the dust flying on the road and in open areas.

He also directed that all the deputy commissioners to impose a complete ban on burning of paddy residue in their districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)