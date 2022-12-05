New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Omni-channel nutrition platform HealthKart on Monday said it has raised USD 135 million (around Rs 1,103 crore) in a funding round led by Temasek, with participation from A91 Partners and Kae Capital.

The capital raised will be deployed towards the growth of in-house D2C brands, increase offline distribution, expand international operations, and make select acquisitions, the company said in a statement.

"Driving fitness and preventive health by addressing the nutritional gaps is a systemic trend which is taking off in a big way in India," HealthKart Founder & CEO Sameer Maheshwari said.

Founded in 2011 by Maheshwari and Prashant Tandon, HealthKart offers a range of nutrition supplements such as proteins, vitamins and herbal supplements, through a combination of online portal and offline stores.

