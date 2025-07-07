Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Torrential rains lashed Srinagar and many other parts of Kashmir on Monday, ending a prolonged heatwave during which

the Valley had experienced the hottest July day in more than 70 years.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Several areas, including Downtown Srinagar, were inundated. The heavy rain flooded roads, leading to massive traffic snarls across the city, officials said.

Electricity was snapped due to high-speed winds that preceded the showers, they said, adding there were reports of trees and electric poles getting uprooted in many areas of the Valley.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Properties were damaged due to falling of trees, but there were no reports of any casualties, they said.

"Moderate to heavy rain was reported from most parts of Kashmir, with Srinagar city getting torrential showers," an official said

The rain ended a prolonged heat wave in Kashmir. Srinagar city witnessed the third hottest day ever as mercury soared to 37.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. This was the hottest day recorded in the valley since July 5, 1953, when the city had recorded a high of 37.7 degrees.

The hottest ever day recorded in Srinagar was on July 10, 1946, when the mercury soared to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)