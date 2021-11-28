Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is expected between November 30 and December 2 in Palghar district and people, especially farmers, are advised to take precautions, Collector Manick Gursal said on Sunday.

A weather alert will be posted on Monday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)