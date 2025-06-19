New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that he held a positive and forward-looking discussion with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the development of the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Shekhawat arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning as part of his two-day visit.

"During my visit to Jammu & Kashmir, I was graciously invited for a dinner interaction by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah Ji," he said on X.

"In a warm and cordial atmosphere, we held a positive and forward-looking discussion on the development of the tourism sector in J&K. Emphasis was laid on enhancing infrastructure, promoting heritage sites, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through tourism," he said in his post.

Such engagements reflect "our collective commitment" to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a global tourism destination that celebrates its culture, nature, and people, Shekhawat added.

The tourism sector in the UT has been badly hit after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Abdullah lately has been making efforts to visit different areas of Kashmir, and holding key meetings at such sites, aiming to boost the confidence of tourists to again travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, Shekhawat offered prayers at the shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani. He is also set to visit the ancient Martand Surya Temple, besides Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in Anantnag district of J-K.

