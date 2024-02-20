New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A helper died when the truck in which he was travelling rammed into the railing of a flyover in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near TKD metro station around 10:45 pm on Monday. The deceased was identified as Hansram, they said.

According to police, the truck driver, Prem, and another helper were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Prem was driving rashly and lost control of the vehicle, ramming it into the flyover railing. Hansram was grievously injured in the collision and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A case was registered against Prem at Badarpur police station and he was arrested, they said.

