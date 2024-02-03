Aizawl, Feb 3 (PTI) Two persons from Assam have been arrested after heroin was seized from their possession in Mizoram's Mamit district, an official statement said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of state excise department personnel launched an operation in Tuidam village on Friday and seized 763 grams of the narcotics substance from the possession of the accused, it said.

The contraband was seized while being smuggled to another state.

A vehicle used for transporting the narcotics substance was also seized by the department, it said.

The two accused from Assam Cachar district were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.

