New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Monday said it has bagged an order of Rs 286.96 crore from RailTel Corporation for setting up a data communication network for the defense forces.

The order is to be executed within a year, HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

"We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the company has today bagged an order amounting to around Rs 287.96 crore from the RailTel Corporation of India...for setting up a secured optical packet switched network for defense forces," HFCL said.

The project includes setting up a secured optical packet switched network with supply, installation, commissioning, testing and training of security system network hardware and software of various specifications inter-alia to develop IT infrastructure etc, within a year.

The hardware and the software provided under the project will be under warranty of 2 years, according to the filing.

