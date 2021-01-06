New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it has completed the shipment of one lakh Wi-Fi products made indigenously and now plans to expand its global footprint.

The company said it is enhancing readiness to serve 5G network requirements as well.

"HFCL has completed one lakh units' shipment of a wireless networking portfolio comprising Wi-Fi access points and Point to Point Unlicensed Band Radios to its customers. HFCL has been able to achieve this key milestone in less than a year of commencing production," HFCL said in a statement.

HFCL said the entire product portfolio has been conceptualized, designed, developed and manufactured by HFCL in India complying with global specifications and all these products are being sold under the brand name IO.

"We plan to expand our global footprint to cover international terrains with our Made in India products and continue to play an active role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.

The company aims to project India as the next generation innovation and manufacturing hub for telecom products, the statement said.

The government has earmarked an incentive of around Rs 12,000 crore to push domestic telecom gear manufacturing and the guidelines are expected to be in place this month.

Currently, Indian telecom market is dominated by foreign equipment suppliers.

"With 5G rollout expected in 2021 in India, HFCL is geared to serve the next generation communication needs of customers in India to boost the country's 4G connectivity and enhance its readiness for 5G," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)