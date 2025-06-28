Dharamshala, Jun 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday reviewed the preparations at the Tapovan Vidhan Sabha Complex here, in a move to ensure the smooth conduct of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region-II Annual Conference.

The prestigious two-day conference, scheduled for June 30 and July 1, will witness the participation of top parliamentary leaders from across the country.

To oversee final arrangements, Pathania inspected the main venue, finalised the seating plans and selected the menu for the conference luncheons. He also visited the accommodation sites designated for special guests and reviewed essential facilities, including internet connectivity and air-conditioning in the rooms at Tapovan Bhawan.

The conference will be inaugurated on June 30 at 10 am. Lok Sabha Speaker and CPA India president Om Birla will arrive at Gaggal Airport at 8 am on the same day to attend the event. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is scheduled to reach Dharamshala on June 29, ahead of the inaugural ceremony.

The inaugural session will feature addresses by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister Sukhu, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar will deliver the vote of thanks.

Over the course of the conference, three thematic sessions will be held, focusing on key parliamentary and governance issues. The closing ceremony is scheduled for July 1.

