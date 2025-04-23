Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh launched the e-Parivar mobile app and online sanction management system for Panchayat Ghars on Wednesday.

The minister said that the mobile app would support a state-wide comprehensive household survey to ensure real-time data collection.

"It simplifies the data entry process for panchayat secretaries by enabling direct data capture during field visits.

"The app also facilitates Aadhaar KYC authentication through mobile OTP and facial recognition and includes features for mapping ration card members and maintaining cattle records for both registered and unregistered families" he said.

Singh said all districts have been instructed to complete the household survey within 30 days.

"The task would be monitored by ADCs, ADMs and PO ITDPs," the minister said.

He also said the Panchayati Raj department has developed an online system to streamline the monitoring of sanctions related to the construction, repair and up-gradation of Panchayat Ghars.

He said the online sanction management system enables tracking of the status of works from approval to execution, and the implementing agencies have to upload progress updates, photographs and utilisation certificates.

Gram Panchayats will also update the status of their existing infrastructure through the portal, he added.

