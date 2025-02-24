Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday presided over a meeting to review the progress made on the development of the 'Viewing Deck' in Hassan Valley here and directed the officials to speed up the process.

The officials apprised the minister that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs 18 crore is in the final stage, which comprises around 600 sqm of Glass Viewing Deck which will be suspended on nine ropes from the hillside and will accommodate around 700 to 800 persons at a time, according to an official statement.

It was also apprised that the project needs the diversion of forest land as it has been proposed to be set up in the Hasan Valley, a declared Wildlife Sanctuary area, the statement read.

Agnihotri also directed the officials to complete the DPR of the project within the next ten days and submit the same to the Director of Tourism to accord Administrative Approval & Expenditure Sanction and funds for the same.

He further directed the concerned authorities to prepare and follow up on the forest clearances under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) for the diversion of land so that it could be a major attraction for the people of the state and the tourists as well, the statement read.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who was also present on the occasion, remarked that this would be an iconic project and an attraction for the tourists visiting the state.

