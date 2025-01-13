Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Himadri Speciality Chemical on Monday reported a 31.55 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 141.94 crore in the quarter that ended on December 31.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 107.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It also reported a 7.53 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 1,131.81 crore, as compared to Rs 1,052.51 crore in Q3FY'24.

In a statement, the company said robust performance was recorded across its portfolio of products, with its export portfolio strengthening, particularly bolstered by the commencement of its high-temperature liquid coal tar pitch export terminal at Haldia Port in October last year.

The Kolkata-headquartered company said that it plans to invest Rs 120 crore in a new facility to produce speciality products, funded through internal accruals.

This facility will enable the extraction of high-value speciality products, including anthraquinone, carbazole, and fluorene, from existing coal tar distillates.

Himadri Speciality Chemical CMD and CEO Anurag Choudhary said these value-added products have applications in dyes, pigments, pharma, and various other industries.

The company said it is also scaling up capacity at its Singur facility to enhance carbon black production from 1,80,000 mtpa to 250,000 mtpa by Q3 of FY'26.

With this expansion, its speciality carbon black capacity will rise from 60,000 to 130,000 mtpa, positioning it as the fourth-largest global producer in this high-value segment, the statement said.

