New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Hind Rectifiers on Monday reported a 95 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.99 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 5.11 crore in the year-ago period on higher income.

Total income rose to Rs 185.39 crore from Rs 151.73 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board also approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Hind Rectifiers is into developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment.

