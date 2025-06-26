New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765-kilovolt (kV) transformers.

The required transformers will be manufactured at Hitachi Energy India's power transformer factory in Maneja, Vadodara, Gujarat, according to a statement.

UHV AC 765 kV transformers will enhance the Powergrid's security, reliability, and efficiency, helping to meet increasing energy demands, the statement said.

The financial details of the order were not disclosed.

Once installed, these transformers can transmit the power equivalent to the average power consumption of 30 million households in India, it added.

Higher voltage transmission, such as 765 kV, enables efficient bulk transfer of power over long distances, significantly reducing losses and lowering operating costs, making electricity more affordable for consumers.

Amid the increasing global demand for grid infrastructure, utilities are swiftly shifting their planning horizons from near-term project-based to longer-term programme-based, the company said.

"From a technology provider perspective, this shift helps us plan capacity investments, reserve supply chains, and ensure timely delivery," N Venu, Managing Director & CEO of Hitachi Energy India, said.

"In addition to being the leading transformer manufacturer, Hitachi Energy brings its global technology prowess and local expertise across the energy value chain to be a partner of choice in mission-critical nation-building projects to inspire the next era of sustainable energy," Venu said.

Recently, Hitachi Energy successfully tested a 765 kV/ 400 kV single-phase, 250 MVA natural ester-filled oil transformer.

This breakthrough innovation makes this transformer the first in the world at this voltage and power level, with the implementation of ester oil providing a biodegradable and safety-by-design option for operators of ultra-high-voltage alternating current (AC) grids, the company said.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies, with digital at the core.

Headquartered in Switzerland, it employs over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generates revenues of around USD 16 billion.

