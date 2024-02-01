Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter on Thursday said its overall sales in the domestic market surged 41.50 per cent year-on-year to 4,19,395 units in January.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) Pvt Ltd had dispatched a total of 2,96,375 units to the market in January 2023, according to a statement.

Of the total sales, domestic volumes rose 37 per cent to 3,82,512 units in January from 2,78,155 vehicles in the year-ago period, HMSI said.

Exports grew a whopping 102 per cent year-on-year at 36,883 units in the previous month, it stated.

