Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) A hoarding above a nine-floor building in Attapur area here caught fire on Saturday and no one was injured, police and fire department officials said.

The ground floor of the building houses a children's hospital and as a precautionary measure some patients were shifted to nearby hospitals, they said, adding that the incident happened at around 6.15 pm.

Also Read | IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

Three fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze completely, officials said.

Most of the upper floors of the building were vacant as construction work was going on, they said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

Fire personnel thoroughly checked all the floors and there were no injuries nor casualties as fire did not spread inside the building, the officials added.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit. However, investigations are on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)