New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 86.44 per cent decline in domestic sales at 1,398 units in June.

The company had sold 10,314 units in domestic market in June 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 142 units last month, it added.

"Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, June was significant for us as we resumed our production partially from mid of the month while exercising utmost caution and highest safety protocols in our plants," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said in the statement.

The pace of deliveries is more than double of company's dispatches in June, he added.

The company was in the middle of BS-VI transition when the lockdown happened, so ever since production resumed, the company's priority is to quickly roll out the awaited models, including all new City, new WR-V, Civic BS-VI diesel and new Jazz, Goel said.

"Three of these models will be launched in the next two weeks, and accordingly we will progressively ramp up our volumes to cater to the market effectively," he noted.

