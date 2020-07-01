Honda 2 Wheelers India has officially launched the new BS6 complaint Livo motorcycle in India at Rs 69,4222 (ex-showroom, Jaipur). The newly launched BS6 Livo comes in two variants - Drum & Disc. The refreshed model of the bike gets chiselled tank shrouds, new digital analogue meter, modernish front visor, new tank design with a sporty character and more. HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package. Dimension-wise, the BS6 Honda Livo motorcycle is 2020 mm long, 751 mm wide and 1115 mm tall. The wheelbase and ground clearance remains at 1278 mm and 163 mm respectively. The bike now comes in four colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black. 2020 Honda Activa 6G BS6 Scooter Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of New Activa Launch Event.

The previous dual clock unit on the bike has been replaced by a completely redesigned new semi-digital meter console, which is one of the massive updates on the bikes. The latest console gets an analogue speedometer positioned on the left side alongside a digital screen pitted on the right. The screen provides important details to the rider like fuel lever bars, time, service reminder, total trip and more.

Witness stylish looks meet dynamic features with the all new Honda Livo! Take your style out for the spin as you take over the town the Livo way! #LiveLifeLivoStyle pic.twitter.com/pfIOXVbFpz — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) June 30, 2020

As far as the comfort and convenience features are concerned, the company offers the bike with a DC headlamp, the engine starts/stop button, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, longer seat, and much more. Coming to the mechanicals, the newly launched Honda Livo motorcycle now comes with a BS6-compliant engine with PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology). The unit is further boosted by Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The engine is a 110cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI unit which is tuned to make 8 bhp and 9 Nm of power figures, which is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).