Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) EV maker HOP Electric Mobility has started construction work on its second unit manufacturing in Jaipur, which is expected to be completed by February next year, the company said on Tuesday.

At present, the company has its sole production unit in the Rajasthan's capital city. Spread over in 40,000 sq ft, the facility has a capacity of 50,000 units per annum.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Online.

Further with the upcoming new launches and anticipated demand, the company has started work on another facility to add manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh units per year by February 2022, HOP Electric said.

The EV maker also said it plans to expand its presence in multiple states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and has recently signed up with 30 dealers across India, which are expected to be operational by next month.

Also Read | Realme Hikes Prices of Select Smartphones By Up To Rs 1,500.

The company is looking for 70 more partnerships by December this year, it said.

It has recently launched two new e-scooter models in up to 125 km range - Leo and Lyf.

"Our e-scooters Leo and Lyf are already garnering great traction and we are soon planning to launch e-motorcycle OXO. Our aim is to close 100 dealerships by the end of December 2021. These e-vehicles are integrated with distinctive features to make riding fun and safe," said Ketan Mehta, Founder-CEO, Hop Electric Mobility.

Hop Energy Network- HOP Electric Mobility is also planning to come up with a first electric vehicle segment, called the Hop Energy Network. It will have built-in battery swapping cum charging stations where the customer will be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully charged battery in just 30 seconds.

Hop's energy network started taking up the shape as the testing continued. In January 2021, HOP's pilot network with 5 Swapping stations and 50 Batteries started operation in Jaipur, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)