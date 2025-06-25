New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) India's horticulture crops production is estimated to have increased 3.66 per cent to 3,677.24 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 on higher output of fruits and vegetables.

In 2023-24, the horticulture crops production stood at 3,547.44 lakh tonnes.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Area under coverage increased to 292.67 lakh hectare in 2024-25 against 290.86 lakh hectare in the preceding year.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday released the second advance estimates of horticulture crops.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Chouhan said the increase in production is because of efforts from farmers and agri scientists, as well as initiatives taken by the Central government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)