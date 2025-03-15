Hamirpur (HP), Mar 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered prayers at the Murli Manohar temple and attended the concluding event of Holi celebrations at Sujanpur in this district.

Shukla also took part in a procession taken out on the last day of the Holi celebration.

Visiting an exhibition underway in Chaugan, he appreciated the demonstrations put up by all government departments, public undertakings, self-help groups and other institutions.

