Hamirpur (HP), Mar 16 (PTI) A rape convict lodged in district jail here allegedly committed suicide, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, jail staff found Deep Chand (38) hanging inside the bathroom on Friday night. He hanged himself using a blanket.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Chand's family members and villagers staged protests in front of the jail and raised anti-police slogans.

They questioned the authorities about how the suicide could have taken place under police surveillance.

Also Read | AP TET Exam Results 2024: Final Answer Key of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Main Results To Be Declared Soon.

Seema Bhardwaj, a member of the Block Division Committee demanded an investigation into the matter.

SDM Hamirpur Manish Kumar Soni along with other senior officers reached the jail premises and pacified the agitators.

SDM Soni confirmed the death and informed the agitators that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A forensic team from Mandi has collected the samples and further investigation is underway, he added.

Chand was convicted under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a local court and had been in jail since February 24, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)