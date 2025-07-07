Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh University's website was hacked with its homepage displaying anti-India remarks and an image, police said on Monday

A senior police officer said two cyber commandos will visit the university on Tuesday to identify the hackers and also understand how the website was hacked.

The hackers had allegedly put up derogatory and anti-India remarks and images on the university's homepage.

The website was immediately taken down for maintenance as soon as the incident was reported. However, no formal complaint was lodged by the university officials.

