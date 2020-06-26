Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed to constitute a 'Micro Irrigation Mission Authority' and prepare a plan for ground water management at the district and state level to ensure that not a drop of water goes waste.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting to discuss various schemes with the Departments of Irrigation and Water Resources, Development and Panchayat and Public Health and Engineering, here, an official statement said.

The chief minister reviewed the plans for formulating Micro Irrigation Mission Authority and schemes regarding ground water management at state and district level.

Of 16,350 ponds in the state, only 4,413 ponds have clean water, the chief minister was informed in the meeting. As many as 2,606 ponds in rural areas are polluted and overflowing, while 7,963 ponds are polluted but not overflowing.

The chief minister said that it should be ensured that water of every pond is drained at least once a year and filled again with fresh water, through rain and other sources so that water remains in circulation.

Khattar said that in order to promote micro-irrigation projects, the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department and the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) should jointly complete the work of regional survey within two months by mapping of the canal system.

