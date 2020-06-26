Guwahati, June 26: The Assam government on Friday allowed restricted movement of people living in containment zones in Kamrup Metropolitan district for a limited period on June 27 and 28. State Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna issued an order allowing people living in COVID-19 hotspots to purchase essential items during this period. The government, however, said that the people should avoid crowding of market places.

The order stated, “In continuation of notification no. ASDMA. 24/2020/Part 1/73 dated 23rd June 2020, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan is hereby authorized to allow restricted movement of persons of containment zones for a limited period on Saturday the 27th June 2020 and Sunday the 28th June 2020 as deemed fit, for facilitating purchase of essential items.” Assam: 2-Week 'Complete Lockdown' in Guwahati, Entire Kamrup Metropolitan District From Sunday Midnight.

Assam Govt's Order:

Restricted movement of persons of containment zones allowed for a limited period on 27th and 28th June (Saturday and Sunday), for purchase of essential items: Assam Government #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zQbORgkRYH — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The order added, “While allowing such movement it shall be ensured that no crowding of any market place allowed to occur and all protocols for COVID-19 as issued by Health Department is maintained without fail.” The relaxations were given in the area ahead of the 14-day lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the Assam government announced to impose complete lockdown in entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that medical stores would remain open during the shutdown. Till now, Assam has recorded 6,321 coronavirus cases, out of which 4,033 recovered, while nine people succumbed to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).