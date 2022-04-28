New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday gained 4.5 per cent after the FMCG major reported a higher consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock jumped 4.55 per cent to end at Rs 2,241.80 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 4.92 per cent to Rs 2,249.90.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) emerged as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.28 per cent to Rs 2,237 apiece.

The company's market valuation rallied by Rs 22,920.37 crore to Rs 5,26,731.37 crore on the BSE.

On Wednesday, the company posted a 5.34 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, despite flat volume growth due to unprecedented inflation.

Moreover, HUL has now become a Rs 50,000 crore turnover company and also the first pure FMCG firm to achieve this milestone. The company now has 16 brands with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore each.

"During the quarter, our turnover grew 10 per cent with flat underlying volume growth. We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," it said on Wednesday.

