Thrissur, Aug 14 (PTI) Hyatt Regency here in collaboration with The Blue Yonder, a travel company, is organising 'Experience Nila Legacy', a project to support local small businesses as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Hyatt Regency, part of a multinational hospitality group, said the project is intended to support and encourage indigenous artisans from the banks of Nila River, here and showcase their craftsmanship.

"As part of the project, unique native products like the Killimangalam traditional grass mats, handloom fabrics, musical instruments, and products made of bamboo, pine and clay will be displayed at by Hyatt Regency Thrissur on August 15 from 2 PM to 8 PM, for sale," Anish Kuttan, the General Manager of Hyatt Regency, Thrissur said.

Nishanth Nair, the Cluster Director of Sales and Events of the group said they want to showcase the rich and diverse culture of River Nila through the artisans that inhabit its riverbanks.

"On this occasion of our 75th Independence Day, we, at Hyatt Regency Thrissur, thought it best to pay respects to our nation by supporting and encouraging small artisans across the state to see them flourish and get their due recognition," Nair said.

Nila river has played a prominent role in the social, historical and cultural heritage of Kerala. The river is an indispensable part of Kerala as the indigenous culture of Malayalam language has been created and sustained by the great flow of this river, he said.

The group aims to lend a helping hand to the traditional artisans of Kerala.

