New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Hybrid work environment is widening the gap between employees and leaders with 80 per cent employees looking for better reasons to go into office while 91 per cent leaders find it challenging to have confidence in employees productivity, a Microsoft survey report said on Thursday.

The survey which covered over 20,000 full-time or self-employed people in 11 countries, including 2,000 in India, found that 91 per cent of Indian employees willing to work from office if they can socialize with co-workers.

"93 per cent of leaders in India say getting employees back to the office in-person is a concern. The report finds that people are more likely to come in for each other than any other reason. 80 per cent of employees in India say they need a better reason to go into the office besides company expectations," the report said.

The survey was conducted between July 7 and August 2.

According to the survey 47 per cent of employees and 58 per cent of leaders in India report that they are already burnt out at work.

"It is imperative that leaders need to create clarity and alignment around company goals, eliminate busywork that doesn't support those goals and listen to their people. However, the data shows that only 44 per cent of companies rarely, if ever, collect employee feedback. Only 56 per cent of employees in India can confidently say that their company solicits employee feedback at least once a year. This means that just under half of the companies in India hear about their employees' experiences at work," the report said.

Most of the IT and IT enabled services companies in India have continued to work in hybrid mode after the pandemic.

At present several Indian IT companies have been recording attrition rate of 20 per cent and more after the pandemic.

"90 per cent of employees in India (versus a global average of 76 per cent) say that they'd stay at their company longer if they could benefit more from learning and development opportunities, revealing a powerful retention tool. Currently 66 per cent of employees in India say the best way to develop their skills is to change companies," the report said.

The survey found that 91 per cent of employees in India would be motivated by the promise of socializing with coworkers and 92 per cent by the prospect of rebuilding team bonds.

"The data underscores we have a deep human need to connect with the people we associate with, and that spending time together can help us build stronger relationships, which are key to doing our best work," the report said.

