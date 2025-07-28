Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth is suspected of having strangled his 21-year-old sister at a village near here, following an argument over her prolonged phone conversations with male friends, police said.

The woman, a recent graduate, was found dead, and preliminary investigations suggest she may have been strangled, they added.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

The argument reportedly followed the brother's unease over his sister frequently engaging in lengthy phone calls with male friends, police said.

Their father lodged a police complaint on this afternoon, expressing suspicion that his son may have been involved in the incident.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

The suspect, who is pursuing a course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), is being questioned, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)