New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has launched a social initiative for children of corona warriors like nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, sanitisation staff, among others.

Under the project 'Shikshak', the beneficiaries from classes 4-11 will be able to avail two-year free subscription of the educational curriculum, the automaker said in a statement.

The project would cover children across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, it added.

'Project 'Shikshak' is a small step towards helping kids and families whose lives have been directly impacted due to the pandemic and are struggling to bridge the digital gap," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO S S Kim said.

The initiative will help future role models with current limited educational means and resources to pursue their education relentlessly and be able to fathom course curriculum in a unique way, he added.

The company would also be distributing 1,000 educational electronic devices to empower children of COVID-19 warriors, it said.

