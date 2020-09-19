New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has launched exclusive services for new customers of its premium SUV Tucson and sedan Elantra through its premium assurance programme.

As part of the premium assurance programme, the company has rolled out various initiatives like five-year warranty, three-year roadside assistance and connectivity features, among others for the two models.

"With the introduction of our exclusive Hyundai Premium Assurance Program, we aim to provide our customers with unique benefits to further enhance their Hyundai ownership experience and provide a complete peace of mind," Hyundai Motor India Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The programme is exclusive to the new Tucson and Elantra customers, he added.

Last month, the automaker had announced a membership programme for its new car buyers across the country.

As part of the initiative, the company has tied up with 21 brands across lifestyle, travel, education, car accessories, among others to offer various benefits to its new car buyers.

