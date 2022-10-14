Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility division of Hyundai Motor India has upgraded the infrastructure facilities at a government school in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, the company said on Friday.

The new facilities at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Ayapakkam was inaugurated by the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax, commissioner MG Thamizhvalavan in the presence of Hyundai Motor India Foundation trustees Gopala Krishnan CS, Saravanan T

"In line with our global vision 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai is committed to the better lives of underserved. This school is the alma mater of 1,180 girl students coming from villages in and around Tiruvallur," Gopala Krishnan said in a press release.

