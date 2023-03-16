New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has invited applications for two posts of assistant general manager on a deputation basis.

Last date to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a notice.

Also Read | Shares of Eight Adani Group Firms Settle With Gains; Adani Enterprises Rallies Over 5%.

Officers of RBI, banks, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, statutory bodies with not less than eight years of experience in officer cadre of which a minimum five years experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration can apply for the post.

The interested applicants must have an educational qualification of MBA with specialisation in Law or Finance or Economics or Accountancy.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

The appointment for the post will be on deputation basis for an initial period of three years, which shall be extendable by one year.

For officers working in the government who have completed seven years of regular service and have an experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration with knowledge of insolvency or bankruptcy issues can also apply for the post, the notice said.

The age for deputation shall be not less than 40 years and not more than 55 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications.

IBBI is a statutory body established under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, which comes under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)