New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) IT company IBM has expanded the footprint of its Client Innovation Centers to 10 cities in India with the opening of new centres in Kochi and Coimbatore.

IBM already has Client Innovation Centers (CICs) located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune and Mysuru.

Also Read | RBI Remains Net Seller of US Dollars in January 2022; Sells USD 771 Million in Spot Market.

"India is at the core of our growth strategy and plays an important role in enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners across the world.

"The expansion of CICs to Kochi and Coimbatore will not only fuel our growth and address growing client requirements but also help accelerate technology-led development in the region," John Granger, senior vice president, IBM Consulting said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two From Bihar Arrested With Charas Worth Rs 1 Crore in Goregaon.

The company opened CIC in areas where most of its talent base are located and also to work closely with customers around the area besides handling global clients.

"A network of centers beyond the metros will also provide flexibility for employees in terms of work location, while giving us access to a broader talent pool and skill sets," Granger added.

IBM said expansion of CICs in India will fast-track digital transformation and enhance the economic growth in the regions, which will strengthen the company's hybrid cloud & AI consulting capabilities.

The expanded presence of IBM in Kochi and Coimbatore will create opportunities for existing employees and enable the company to harness potential talent including graduate hires from the technical educational ecosystem in these cities, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)