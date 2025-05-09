New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Chartered accoutants' apex body ICAI on Friday said its 14 lakh members and students can help with significant humanitarian efforts and provide timely aid to people in need at a time when the military conflict has intensified between India and Pakistan.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has presence across nearly 17,000 pin codes in the country, including over 13 branches located near the India-Pakistan border, according to a release.

"Chartered accountants in these bordering regions are well-positioned to go beyond symbolic support by actively volunteering their time, expertise and resources to assist local communities and authorities wherever required.

"Through ICAI robust local networks, members and student volunteers can collaborate with government agencies, NGOs and relief organisations to deliver timely and effective aid to those in need," the release said.

According to the institute, which has 14 lakh members and students, its volunteers can play a vital role in facilitating relief efforts -- evacuations, setting up shelter camps for displaced civilians, arranging for ambulance services, oxygen cylinders and distributing essential medicines.

"In addition, the ICAI fraternity is urged to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious or anti-national activities and stand prepared to support national security during this critical time," the release said.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda lauded the heroic efforts of the Indian armed forces and made a clarion call to the entire CA fraternity to stand with our armed forces.

"Let us come together in this critical hour. Let the CA fraternity lead by example, proving that we are not only financial stewards but also pillars of strength, compassion and resilience for our nation," he added.

ICAI Vice President Prasanna Kumar D said CAs are "financial soldiers of our motherland. In every hour of national need, we stand ready to serve our country".

