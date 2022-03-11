New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 8,000 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis.

The board of directors of the bank on April 24, 2021, had approved fund raising through issuance of debt securities.

Also Read | Odisha Government To Conduct Offline Matriculation Examination From April 29.

Pursuant to this, the bank has allotted 80,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of debentures, aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore, on private placement basis, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment is March 11, 2022, it added.

Also Read | Redmi K50 Pro & Redmi K50 Pro+ With 12GB RAM Listed on Geekbench: Report.

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date March 11, 2032).

There are no special rights/ privileges attached to the bonds, which carry a coupon of 7.12 per cent per annum, payable annually, and were issued at par, it added.

The bonds are listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.

ICICI Bank said the bonds are rated 'CARE AAA; Stable' by Credit Analysis & Research Limited, 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' by CRISIL Ratings Limited and ICRA AAA; Stable' by ICRA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)