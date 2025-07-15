New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday reported 29 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 747 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector insurer had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 580 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal year.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

Total income rose to Rs 6,083 crore during the June quarter FY26, from Rs 5,352 crore a year ago.

Gross written premium was higher at Rs 8,053 crore as against Rs 7,931 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

Shares of ICICI Lombard closed at Rs 2,001.05, down 0.97 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)