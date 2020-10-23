New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported 35 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 415.74 crore for September quarter 2020-21.

The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 307.91 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,883.40 crore from Rs 2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium earned during the quarter grew to Rs 2,462.52 crore from Rs 2,356.92 crore. Gross direct premium income rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,189 crore.

ICICI Lombard stock settled nearly flat at Rs 1,257.50 on BSE.

