New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance plunged 9 per cent in the morning trade on Wednesday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The scrip of the company fell 8.95 per cent to trade at Rs 579 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock slumped 8.74 per cent to Rs 580 per piece.

Meanwhile, the broader market was trading in the positive zone. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 299.78 points or 0.40 per cent in morning trade, while NSE Nifty went up 52.40 points or 0.23 per cent to 23,077.05 points.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 43 per cent surge in net profit of Rs 326 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The life insurance company promoted by ICICI Bank had posted a profit of Rs 227 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, the net premium income increased to Rs 12,261 crore, as against Rs 9,929 crore a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.

The assets under management of the company increased to Rs 3.10 lakh crore as against Rs 2.86 lakh crore, it added.

