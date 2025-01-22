Mumbai, January 22: The Shillong Teer games, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) in Meghalaya, will be held today, January 22. The Shillong Teer Result of the traditional archery-based lottery game will be announced on portals such as websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 22 and the winning numbers by visiting the above-mentioned websites or scrolloing down.

The Shillong Teer Result of Round 1 and Round 2 for games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, Khanapara and Ladrymbai games, etc. will be published after each round is completed. A total of eight Shillong Teer games are played twice a day from Monday to Sunday. Unlike other lotteries, Shillong Teer games observed a holiday on Sunday. The eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 22, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants playing today's Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 22, 2025, and the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 below. LatestLY will keep updating the results of all eight Teer games here once the results are out. Lottery players can also the sites and download the Shillong Teer Result Chart available in PDF format. Played at Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya, the Teer games attract people from nearby areas and other Northeastern states. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 40

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 70

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

A speculative lottery game, the Shillong Teer is an archery completion requiring participants to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. Comprising of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, the Shillong Teer lottery game requires archers to shoot arrows at a given target. Of all the arrows, the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target are chosen to be winning numbers. Completely legal and regulated by state government, the Shillong Teer games helps local archers to hone their archery skills while providing players an opportunity to win varying prizes.

